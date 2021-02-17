Maple Sugar Time festival at Indiana Dunes National Park switches to virtual format this year

Spring is a sweet time at the Indiana Dunes National Park, where the historic Chellberg Farm hosts the annual Maple Sugar Time Festival.
People learn how American Indians first boiled maple sap into sugar, how settlers made syrup and how the Chellberg family boiled sap down in their sugar shack.
But the coronavirus pandemic has driven the event online this year.
It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Monday with a virtual talk from a tribal citizen.
"Despite the cold temperatures and layers of snow on the ground, the maple sugar bush is getting ready for spring. The Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi have been tapping maple trees in this region for centuries and still maintain an active sugar bush on their lands," the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a press release. "We will learn about those traditions and how they continue today on a virtual presentation with Nicole Holloway, Cultural Activities Coordinator for the Department of Language and Culture at the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. She oversees the tribe’s community sugar camp and facilitates cultural programming for the tribal citizens and demonstrations for the surrounding community to promote cultural awareness and sensitivity."
The event is free and open to the public. It's the first of several online events and virtual tours of the sugar bush that are planned.
People can register for the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMufu6vqTkpG9LyPXUGitXAJjngbCBvwQjg
For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit nps.gov.