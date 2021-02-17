Maple Sugar Time festival at Indiana Dunes National Park switches to virtual format this year

"Despite the cold temperatures and layers of snow on the ground, the maple sugar bush is getting ready for spring. The Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi have been tapping maple trees in this region for centuries and still maintain an active sugar bush on their lands," the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a press release. "We will learn about those traditions and how they continue today on a virtual presentation with Nicole Holloway, Cultural Activities Coordinator for the Department of Language and Culture at the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. She oversees the tribe’s community sugar camp and facilitates cultural programming for the tribal citizens and demonstrations for the surrounding community to promote cultural awareness and sensitivity."