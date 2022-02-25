Maple Sugar Time festival to return to Indiana Dunes National Park

Native Americans and settlers have long tapped the sugar maple trees in the Duneland for sweet, sweet maple syrup.

The Indiana Dunes National Park will celebrate the traditional practice of maple sugaring at the upcoming Maple Sugar Time festival at Chellberg Farm at 618 Mineral Springs Road in Porter.

Park Rangers will lead educational activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 at the 45th annual Maple Sugar Time Festival, which is returning after a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendees are encouraged to "enjoy a sweet taste of spring."

"Learn how Native Americans first boiled maple sap into sugar and how early settlers used large iron kettles to make syrup. While walking along the maple trail you will pass by the sugar shack where sap is still boiled down the way the Chellberg family did it back in the 1930s," the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a press release. "Kids can learn how to tap a tree at the Maple Fun Zone and can meet some of the farm animals while enjoying a maple syrup snow cone."

The historic working farm is located next to the Bailly Homestead between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12. It's home to cows, pigs, chickens and a historical sugar house with educational panels that chart the history of maple sugaring in the duneland.

Attendees can learn how maple syrup is made and take home something sweet to enjoy.

"Before you head home, stop by the front of the farmhouse where Indiana-produced maple syrup and related products will be for sale," the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a press release. "You can even learn how to make maple syrup at home and how modern farmers use advanced technology to make syrup today. If you can’t make the festival weekend, feel free to stop by Chellberg Farm and visit with our volunteers at the sugar shack from Saturday, March 5, through the festival weekend."

For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit nps.gov/indu or go to https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS/.

