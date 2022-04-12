 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Mariachi Ameca to play Latin Night in Portage

  • 0
Mariachi Ameca to play Latin Night in Portage

Mariachi Ameca will play Woodland Park in Portage.

 Provided

Mariachi Ameca will serenade audiences with traditional Mexican mariachi music on Latin Night at Woodland Park in Portage.

The nine-member, three-generation family-based mariachi band will perform at 7 p.m. May 4 at Oakwood Hall in Woodland Park at 2100 Willowcreek Road in Portage as part of the Portage LIVE! concert series.

"This beloved ensemble burst onto Chicago’s musical scene in 1991 and has been entertaining Chicagoland audiences for three decades," Portage LIVE! Publicity Director Debra Silvert said. "Featuring some of the finest mariachi musicians to be found anywhere, Mariachi Ameca has accompanied many famous singers such as Lucha Villa, Guadalupe Pineda, Pablo Montero, Aida. Do not miss this exciting performance."

The group was founded by Jaime Cervantes. 

"Mariachi Ameca’s performance will conclude Portage LIVE’s Fall 2021 - Spring 2022 live music season, celebrating 32 years of bringing quality live entertainment to the community," Silvert said. "You’ll hear song styles and instrumentals including rancheras, corridos, cumbias, boleros, ballads, sones, huapangos, jarabes, danzones, joro pos, pasodobles, marches, polkas, waltzes, and chotis. Most song lyrics are about machismo, love, betrayal, death, politics, revolutionary heroes and country life."

People are also reading…

Tickets are $15 at the door or free with a Portage LIVE! reciprocity season ticket pass. Student admission is free.

For more information, call 219-762-5025, email hardinll@msn.com or visit portagelive.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Ferrell joins Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts