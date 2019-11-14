Deejai Halicky, co-director of Whiting’s Marian Theatre Guild’s production of “9 to 5 – The Musical,” sees the four decade-old film that inspired the musical version he is ushering to the stage as sadly timely.
“I want people to think about today’s women’s movement, to think about #MeToo,” he said. “It’s frightening at how close we still are to these womens’ issues today, and the story takes place in 1979. This is what I want people to be talking about in their car on the way home.”
Running through Nov. 17 at Marian Memorial Auditorium, “9 to 5” is the tale of Violet, Judy and Doralee, a trio of office workers in the late 1970s who, after no small amount of enduring the personal and professional wrath of their boss, Franklin M. Hart, take their revenge and change the culture of their company.
Based on the 1980 comedy of the same name, which starred Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin, “9 to 5” was adapted for the stage and made its Broadway debut in 2009.
Parton penned the songs that make up the musical, which includes the county pop title track, “Joy to the Girls” and “Always a Woman.” Allison Janney took home a Drama Desk Award for her portrayal of Violet, and the Broadway run was nominated for four Tony Awards.
“The music is incredibly pop,” said Halicky, who is directing the musical with Betty Jo Diaz. “The vocal parts are rough and very ambitious. But (the cast) is rising to the challenge and exceeding my expectations.”
Jayma Kay Emerson is Violet, Shannon Hayes is Judy, Nora Wragg is Doralee and Jon Fetsch is Hart in Marian Theatre Guild’s “9 to 5” production. They lead a cast of more than two dozen area thesps and vocalists.
“We got a really good turnout for auditions and the right people came out for the right spots,”Halicky said.
Dinner theater packages are available for the Saturday performance.
Eloise is A&E Editor