Donny & Marie Show Injury

In this April 28, 2011 photo, siblings Donny and Marie Osmond pose backstage at their show at the Flamingo hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

 AP photo/Isaac Brekken

Marie Osmond says she's ready to perform the final week of an 11-year run with her brother, Donny, at the Flamingo Las Vegas, after telling the audience on her television talk show that she chipped her knee late last week.

Osmond talked about her injury during an appearance Monday on CBS' "The Talk."

Osmond. 60, was forced to back out of a performance last Saturday night, but promised she'd be back for this week's final shows.

She and Donny Osmond, who is 62, each have had hits with songs such as "Puppy Love," and "Paper Roses."

Front-row seats for the last concert Saturday, Nov. 16 were going for $4,000 or more, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

