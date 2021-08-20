Marie Osmond's Ravinia show canceled

Marie Osmond's concert, which was scheduled for Aug. 25 at Ravinia, has been canceled. Osmond was to have performed a symphony show with special guest David Archuleta.

In a press release dated Aug. 20, Osmond and Archuleta said they made the "difficult decision" to cancel the show due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We look forward to rescheduling for a future date and can’t wait until we have everyone back together to experience this wonderful show,” they stated.

Those with tickets for the Aug. 25 show are asked to contact the box office via email or phone at 847-266-5100 by Sept. 8 to exchange tickets for an upcoming 2001 Ravinia performance or donate their paid amount to the festival, or receive a refund. Visit ravinia.org to see a list of upcoming shows.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0