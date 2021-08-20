 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marie Osmond's Ravinia show canceled
urgent

Marie Osmond's Ravinia show canceled

  • Updated
Marie Osmond

Marie Osmond

 Provided

Marie Osmond's concert, which was scheduled for Aug. 25 at Ravinia, has been canceled. Osmond was to have performed a symphony show with special guest David Archuleta.

In a press release dated Aug. 20, Osmond and Archuleta said they made the "difficult decision" to cancel the show due to the ongoing pandemic.

Giovanni Taliaferro, the Director of Memorabilia Design for Hard Rock International, gave a guided tour of music memorabilia tied to the Jackson family on Wednesday.

“We look forward to rescheduling for a future date and can’t wait until we have everyone back together to experience this wonderful show,” they stated.

Those with tickets for the Aug. 25 show are asked to contact the box office via email or phone at 847-266-5100 by Sept. 8 to exchange  tickets for an upcoming 2001 Ravinia performance or donate their paid amount to the festival, or receive a refund. Visit ravinia.org to see a list of upcoming shows.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy' host following controversy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts