Market season: Farmers markets open for summer shopping

With the rising temperatures and the summer season approaching, it's the perfect time to enjoy outdoor shopping.

Farmers markets in the Region are located in a variety of towns. Fruit and vegetable fans will find an abundance of items at the markets. In addition to the fresh produce, other items often include jams, honey, baked goods and other products.

The following list of markets is just a sample of what's in the Region. If we've missed your favorite one, let us know.

• Chesterton's European Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market offers food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads and much more. FYI: Visit chestertonin.org.

• Crown Point Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from May 28 to Sept. 24 at Bulldog Park, under the Pavilion, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. The market features various goodies from produce, flowers and cheese to a Splash pad, live music and more. FYI: Visit crownpoint.in.gov

• Green City Market, Lincoln Park, Chicago. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through October. There's also a location in the West Loop at Mary Barteime Park, 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. Visit the website for more information. The year-round farmers market, which moves indoors in the fall and winter, features a variety of foods as well as special activities. FYI: greencitymarket.org

• Hobart Summer Market on the Lake, 4 to 9 p.m Thursdays through Aug. 11 in Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Featured will be fresh produce, gourmet foods, baked goods, ethnic foods, handmade crafts, a beer garden, jewelry, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit cityofhobart.org.

• Homewood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, from May 28 to Oct. 8 on Martin Avenue, between Ridge Road and Chestnut Road, Homewood. Customers may shop for fresh produce, fruit and other food items. Live entertainment is also featured. FYI: Visit village.homewood.il.us.

• LaPorte Farmers Market, Saturdays, May 28 to Oct. 22 at the intersection of Lincolnway and Monroe Street. The market will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A variety of food and other items will be featured. Visit LaPorte Farmers Market on Facebook.

• Community Market, second and fourth Sundays of the month, beginning June 12 and running through September. Location is Community Park, 8601 Calumet Ave., Munster. Market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. FYI: Visit munster.org or call 219- 836-7275.

• St. John Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of The Community Hospital Outpatient Centre, 9660 Wicker Ave., St. John. The event stars fruits and veggies, flowers, baked goods, spices and other items. FYI: Visit St. John Farmers Market on Facebook.

• Valparaiso Market, William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso, takes place on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 4 to Oct. 15. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh produce, plants and flowers, handmade items and much more will be available. FYI: Call 219-462-5144.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.