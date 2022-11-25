 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marquees lighting back up with shows, tunes and dance

“The month of December is one of the favorite times of year at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts,” says Phil Potempa, director of marketing. “Guests enjoy holiday dining and toasting the season in our ballroom and a forest of themed Christmas trees hosted by South Shore Arts and the Women’s Association of Northwest Indiana Symphony Society fill the lobby atrium. This holiday season is extra special with the return of two weeks of holiday stage show programming in our theater space after a two-year hiatus.”

Potempa along with comedian Jeannie Rapstad and WJOB radio personality Tony Panek will be acting in what he describes as a new and entertaining spin on the Charles Dickens holiday classic. Titled “Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show,” Potempa and Rapstad are portraying more than 24 characters with Panek, who was recently named the new Mr. Pierogi for Whiting’s annual Pierogi Fest, doing old-fashioned sound effects.

Those attending can partake of a show and a meal — lunch or dinner —featuring menu items that would make Charles Dickens proud including Mrs. Cratchit’s Homestyle Mashed Potatoes and Mr. Marley’s Ghostly Good Roasted Herb Chicken Breast, Sage and Onion Dressing and Cranberry Applesauce.

“Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show” is just one of many entertainment options as life normalizes.

Holiday Pops offers 1950s music with catchy  lyrics played by the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra at The Auditorium at Living Hope, the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium and the South Shore Orchestra at the Memorial Opera House.

The later features classic and contemporary Christmas music as well as holiday music from around the world. Guests are invited to sing-along as Santa readies his sleigh for gift delivery.

Grant Fitch will again be performing his one man show of “A Christmas Carol” at the 4th Street Theater in Chesterton. Fitch, a former children’s librarian at the Lansing Public Library, started doing his take on the Dickens favorite for the library’s children’s department 25 years ago. Over the years, he’s refined and added to his presentation as well as branching out to other venues. This will be his fourth year at the 4th St. Theater.

“I was always drawn to Dickens’s original words and his wonderful lines and descriptions of places,” says Fitch, who also does other historic interpretations of literature including the writings of Kurt Vonnegut, Mark Twain and Edgar Allen Poe. “I often use scenes that were in the original novel by Dickens but not always in its many stage and movie versions. Being an English major, I thought it was important to bring to life Dickens’s unique words and scenes.”

Follow the adventures of Buddy the Elf who ends up in Santa’s bag and finds himself transported to the North Pole in “Elf The Musical Jr.” based on the holiday film, “Elf.” The musical, performed by the South Shore Orchestra at the historic Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso, includes songs by Tony Award-nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin from a play written by Tony winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

“I think people are looking forward to going places and being entertained and IBT is presenting 'The Nutcracker 2022,' ” says Jo Munro, financial manager of the Indiana Ballet Theatre whose oldest daughter started dancing with IBT in 2004 when she was in third grade. (A younger daughter also took lessons from IBT founder Gloria Tuohy, who trained in the Cecchetti Classical Ballet method and whose career spans more than six decades.) Though its title includes 2022, Munro says this is the traditional “Nutcracker,” though somewhat shorter.

“It’s a classic and IBT has been performing it for 20 years or so,” she says.

“Audiences are still a little unsettled, and it changes per show,” says Jeff Casey, managing director of the Towle Theater, which this year is offering “A Fabulous '50s Christmas.”

Family friendly, the show is a homage to the spirit and feel good era of the Perry Como and Andy Williams TV Christmas specials. “Our 'Reefer Madness' was very well-attended with every performance sold out. So overall, I think people have the desire to get out and have fun again.”

If you go

Here's a listing of some of the things to do in the Region:

Grant Fitch’s A Christmas Carol

Nov. 26 and 27

4th Street Theater

125 N. 4th St.

Chesterton

219-926-7875

4thstreetncca.com

Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show

Dec. 1-11

 The Center for Visual and Performing Arts

1040 Ridge Road

Munster

219-836-1930

cvpa.org

A Fabulous '50s Christmas

Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18

Towle Theater

5205 Hohman Ave.

Hammond

219-937-8780

towletheater.org

Proceeds from the Dec. 3 performance benefit Haven House, an organization providing a safe environment as well as the essentials for everyday living and support services to domestic violence survivors. The Dec. 10 show is sold out.

Gary Historical and Cultural Society's 38th Annual Christmas Concert 2022

Dec. 3 .

Theatre Northwest

Main Stage Theater

3400 Broadway

Gary

219-680-7215

ghcsinc.weebly.com

The Nutcracker 2022

Dec. 8–11

Indiana Ballet Theatre

Theatre Northwest

3400 Broadway

Gary

219-755-4444

ibtnw.org

Holiday Pops

Dec. 7-9

Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra

The Auditorium at Living Hope

9000 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-836-0525

nisorchestra.org

Holiday At The Pops Concert

Dec. 10

LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra

LaPorte Civic Auditorium

1001 Ridge St.

LaPorte

219- 362-2325

lcso.net

Elf The Musical Jr.

Dec 9-18

Memorial Opera House

104 E. Indiana Ave.

Valparaiso

219-548-9137

memorialoperahouse.com

Holiday Pops!

 Dec. 22

South Shore Orchestra

Memorial Opera House

104 E. Indiana Ave.

Valparaiso

219-548-9137

memorialoperahouse.com

Let there be lights

Sparkling, glittering, jewel colored or white lights are everywhere. 

At Fair Oaks Farm, for example, there’s one mile of changing light scenes, interactive color displays, bonfires, s’mores, hot chocolate and family photo opportunities. Children can take a trail ride through the lights during the Stories & Santa event at Fair Oaks.

Winter Lights Drive-Through at Sunset Hill Farm County Park features a musical light show. Donations to Toys for Tots are accepted at the end of the drive.

Forest of Lights at Fair Oaks Farms

Through Jan. 1

Stories & Stars

Dec 18-20

Fair Oaks Farms

856 N. 600 E.

Fair Oaks

877-536-1194

fofarms.com

Winter Lights Drive-Through

Through Jan. 1

Sunset Hill Farm County Park

775 Meridian Road

Valparaiso

219-465-3586

portercountyparks.org/winterlights

Christmas Tyme Lights

Nov. 25-Dec. 30

Harvest Tyme Family Farm

17904 Grant St.

Lowell

219-440-2386

harvesttymefun.com

Festival of Holiday Lights in Washington Park

Dec. 3-Jan. 8

6 on the Lake

Michigan City

219-873-1400

michigancitylaporte.com

Sparkle & Joy Light Show

Dec. 16-18

Friendship Botanic Gardens

2055 E. U.S. 12

Michigan City

219-878-9885

friendshipbotanicgardens.org

