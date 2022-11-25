Marquees lighting back up with shows, tunes and dance

“The month of December is one of the favorite times of year at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts,” says Phil Potempa, director of marketing. “Guests enjoy holiday dining and toasting the season in our ballroom and a forest of themed Christmas trees hosted by South Shore Arts and the Women’s Association of Northwest Indiana Symphony Society fill the lobby atrium. This holiday season is extra special with the return of two weeks of holiday stage show programming in our theater space after a two-year hiatus.”

Potempa along with comedian Jeannie Rapstad and WJOB radio personality Tony Panek will be acting in what he describes as a new and entertaining spin on the Charles Dickens holiday classic. Titled “Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show,” Potempa and Rapstad are portraying more than 24 characters with Panek, who was recently named the new Mr. Pierogi for Whiting’s annual Pierogi Fest, doing old-fashioned sound effects.

Those attending can partake of a show and a meal — lunch or dinner —featuring menu items that would make Charles Dickens proud including Mrs. Cratchit’s Homestyle Mashed Potatoes and Mr. Marley’s Ghostly Good Roasted Herb Chicken Breast, Sage and Onion Dressing and Cranberry Applesauce.

“Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show” is just one of many entertainment options as life normalizes.

Holiday Pops offers 1950s music with catchy lyrics played by the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra at The Auditorium at Living Hope, the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium and the South Shore Orchestra at the Memorial Opera House.

The later features classic and contemporary Christmas music as well as holiday music from around the world. Guests are invited to sing-along as Santa readies his sleigh for gift delivery.

Grant Fitch will again be performing his one man show of “A Christmas Carol” at the 4th Street Theater in Chesterton. Fitch, a former children’s librarian at the Lansing Public Library, started doing his take on the Dickens favorite for the library’s children’s department 25 years ago. Over the years, he’s refined and added to his presentation as well as branching out to other venues. This will be his fourth year at the 4th St. Theater.

“I was always drawn to Dickens’s original words and his wonderful lines and descriptions of places,” says Fitch, who also does other historic interpretations of literature including the writings of Kurt Vonnegut, Mark Twain and Edgar Allen Poe. “I often use scenes that were in the original novel by Dickens but not always in its many stage and movie versions. Being an English major, I thought it was important to bring to life Dickens’s unique words and scenes.”

Follow the adventures of Buddy the Elf who ends up in Santa’s bag and finds himself transported to the North Pole in “Elf The Musical Jr.” based on the holiday film, “Elf.” The musical, performed by the South Shore Orchestra at the historic Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso, includes songs by Tony Award-nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin from a play written by Tony winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

“I think people are looking forward to going places and being entertained and IBT is presenting 'The Nutcracker 2022,' ” says Jo Munro, financial manager of the Indiana Ballet Theatre whose oldest daughter started dancing with IBT in 2004 when she was in third grade. (A younger daughter also took lessons from IBT founder Gloria Tuohy, who trained in the Cecchetti Classical Ballet method and whose career spans more than six decades.) Though its title includes 2022, Munro says this is the traditional “Nutcracker,” though somewhat shorter.

“It’s a classic and IBT has been performing it for 20 years or so,” she says.

“Audiences are still a little unsettled, and it changes per show,” says Jeff Casey, managing director of the Towle Theater, which this year is offering “A Fabulous '50s Christmas.”

Family friendly, the show is a homage to the spirit and feel good era of the Perry Como and Andy Williams TV Christmas specials. “Our 'Reefer Madness' was very well-attended with every performance sold out. So overall, I think people have the desire to get out and have fun again.”