Marshall Gardner Center for the Arts displaying community artwork, hosting Christmas concert

The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is showing the artwork of local artists.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is showcasing the artwork of the community at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

The First Annual Community Show will be on display at the art gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary through Jan. 5.

The group exhibit features the work of local artists Kim Mace Kimble, Deidre Dixon, Robert Johnson and Rob Roper.

"Join us for our first annual community art exhibit where creative people in our community share their unique creative genius with us," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Come out to support your neighbors, and be inspired by them."

The gallery on the Lake Street commercial stretch in downtown Miller is open from 6  to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District also will host a Live on Lake Street Christmas Concert and Sing-along from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Marshall J. Gardner Center. The new Singing Sands community choral group will perform holiday songs for an hour and then lead a sing-along. 

Beer, wine, holiday punch, desserts and "mammoth slices" of Miller Pizza will be available for purchase.

The concert costs $5 at the door, and the arts group also will collect donations of canned and non-perishable foods for the St. Mary of the Lake Food Pantry.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org.

