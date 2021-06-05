Marshall Gardner Center for the Arts to host Lillian Porter Attinasi retrospective

The Miller Beach Arts and Creative District is taking a look back at Lillian Porter Attinasi's work.

"A Cultural Bridge" will be displayed at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

The solo exhibit of Attinasi's artwork at the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District's gallery at 540 S. Lake St. will be on display through July 2. It will feature more than 60 years of her art.

"Walk through the different periods of her art career and explore a variety of styles and subjects - always with an emphasis on education," Miller Beach Arts & Creative District Executive Director Meg Roman said. "You will be treated to ink drawings, portraits and abstract landscapes, oil on canvas/linen, surreal landscapes, woodblock prints in Japanese Ukiyo-e technique, large-scale dune landscapes, silkscreen and woodblock prints, collage-enhanced photography, and her most recent work using repurposed materials including her freshest work highlighting the danger of our throw-away world with sculptures transforming discarded gift boxes into a thing of beauty."

Attinasi will give an artist talk at the closing reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2.