Marshall Gardner Center for the Arts to host Lillian Porter Attinasi retrospective

The Miller Beach Arts and Creative District is taking a look back at Lillian Porter Attinasi's work.
"A Cultural Bridge" will be displayed at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.
The solo exhibit of Attinasi's artwork at the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District's gallery at 540 S. Lake St. will be on display through July 2. It will feature more than 60 years of her art.
"Walk through the different periods of her art career and explore a variety of styles and subjects - always with an emphasis on education," Miller Beach Arts & Creative District Executive Director Meg Roman said. "You will be treated to ink drawings, portraits and abstract landscapes, oil on canvas/linen, surreal landscapes, woodblock prints in Japanese Ukiyo-e technique, large-scale dune landscapes, silkscreen and woodblock prints, collage-enhanced photography, and her most recent work using repurposed materials including her freshest work highlighting the danger of our throw-away world with sculptures transforming discarded gift boxes into a thing of beauty."
Attinasi will give an artist talk at the closing reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2.
"You won't want to miss hearing about Lillian's journey and vision, including the incredible attention to detail that goes into her collage-enhanced photography pieces," Roman said.
While Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is typically free, a $5 donation is requested for entry to the exhibit because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District.
The gallery on Lake Street is open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, call 219-938-6278, visit millerbeacharts.org or find the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District on Facebook.