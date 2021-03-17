Marshall Gardner Center to star work of up-and-coming artists

Jazmin Bazile, Raymar Brunson, Nicholas Brokemond, Naeem Davis, Kayelyn Holloway, Logan Riley, Letrese Steverson and Leeia Underwood are featured in the "Region Rising" group exhibition at 540 S. Lake St in the downtown commercial stretch of Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood. Their work includes oil paintings, photography and other visual art.

An opening reception is slated to take place between 6 and 8 p.m. March 19.

"Please join us on Friday, March 19 to welcome the 'Region Rising' group exhibit featuring eight emerging regional artists," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "In addition to paintings, drawings and photography, there will be live art demonstrations and artist talks throughout the evening."

The exhibit will run on weekends between March 19 and April 25.

While Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is normally free, a $5 donation is requested for entry to the exhibit because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District.

The gallery is open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call 219-938-6278, visit millerbeacharts.org or find the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District on Facebook.