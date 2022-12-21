Marshall J Gardner Center for the Arts to screen 'Elf'

The Miller Beach Arts and Creative District will screen the modern holiday classic "Elf."

The 2003 Jon Favreau movie about Buddy, an oversized elf accidentally transported to the North Pole at birth who returns to New York City to find his real father, will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's Miller neighborhood. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $10, including soft drinks and popcorn. There also will be a cash bar for those who would prefer to imbibe adult beverages. All proceeds benefit the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District.

The movie about the elfen man-child raised among Santa's elves who can't shake the feeling he doesn't belong stars Will Ferrell, Zoey Deschanel, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen, Bob Newhart, Amy Sedaris and Ed Asner as Santa.

The film has "in recent years cemented its status as a demented holiday classic," according to Q101.

"This is one of those rare Christmas comedies that has a heart, a brain and a wicked sense of humor, and it charms the socks right off the mantelpiece," the late, great Roger Ebert wrote in his review.

The Marshall J Gardner Center for the Arts also will host Jest in Fun Trivia Night on Friday, Dec. 30, the last trivia night of the year. It's $5 per person with teams up to six competing for prizes while enjoying light refreshments and a cash bar.

"Join Josh Gamble as he tools through the mishmash of ephemera to challenge even the savviest of players," the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District said in a press release.

The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.