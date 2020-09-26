Marshall J. Gardner Center of the Arts to host author fair

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is hosting an author fair in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood Sept. 26.
Authors Tyrell Anderson, Deidre Dixon, Jesse Johnson, Marcella Clay Johnson, Samuel Love, Charles Sherrod, and Latonya E. Tindall will sign and sell their books books from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 while the "Medley of Art: the richness of living in community" exhibit is shown for the final weekend at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary.
Anderson for instance will have "Seven Seasons," a photography book that features art photos of Union Station and chronicles his trips across the United States over the past decade. Love will sign copies of Belt Publishing's "The Gary Anthology," a collection of essays he edited about The Steel City.
Johnson will have three of his books: “Connections: A Look At Collaborating Artists,” “Poetic Passion: Love Inspiration & Conversation,” and “BLACKOUT: The African American Appreciation of Art: Understanding The Principles & Elements to Critiquing Works Of Art.”
“'BLACKOUT' is filled with black contemporary artists’ work for many types of media including poetry, music and culinary arts. It also has some of Jesse’s personal battles of how he started with art and used it as a foundation to grow as another avenue away from trouble," the Miller Arts & Creative District said in a press release. “'Connections: A Look At Collaborating Artists' showcases artists coming together creating aesthetics against the atrocities in the African American Communities. 'Poetic Passion: Love Inspiration & Conversation' contains words like music to a beat filled with Love, Inspirational, Spiritual, Radical, Conversational poetry. It also contains imagery and photography by Johnson and others that persuade minds to create within themselves."
He'll also have Marcella Clay Johnson’s "Poetic Soul," which is poetry by his mother with a cover he designed.
For more information, visit https://millerbeacharts.org/.
