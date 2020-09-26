Marshall J. Gardner Center of the Arts to host author fair

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is hosting an author fair in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood Sept. 26.

Authors Tyrell Anderson, Deidre Dixon, Jesse Johnson, Marcella Clay Johnson, Samuel Love, Charles Sherrod, and Latonya E. Tindall will sign and sell their books books from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 while the "Medley of Art: the richness of living in community" exhibit is shown for the final weekend at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary.

Anderson for instance will have "Seven Seasons," a photography book that features art photos of Union Station and chronicles his trips across the United States over the past decade. Love will sign copies of Belt Publishing's "The Gary Anthology," a collection of essays he edited about The Steel City.

Johnson will have three of his books: “Connections: A Look At Collaborating Artists,” “Poetic Passion: Love Inspiration & Conversation,” and “BLACKOUT: The African American Appreciation of Art: Understanding The Principles & Elements to Critiquing Works Of Art.”