Marshall J. Gardner Center of the Arts to show water plants exhibit

Lake Michigan left Northwest Indiana with a marshy landscape where a diversity of aquatic plants thrive.
Artist Kevin Firme captures many of them in his upcoming Aroid Arum exhibit at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood. If the botanical nomenclature is unfamiliar, Aroid Arum is Latin for water plants.
Starting Friday, Firme will display 38 paintings and 26 sculptures, all of which will be for sale, in the exhibit in the gallery at 540 S Lake St. in downtown Miller.
"The plants grow in the great marsh, and Firme loves the flawed, imperfect leaves and their relationship to the stems," the Marshall Gardner Center said in a flier for the show.
"Like us, with our imperfections, they make a beautiful composition."
While the paintings are realistic depictions of various water plants, the sculptures are abstract, using water plant drawings as a starting point.
"The sculptures are made of forged steel elements to make up dynamic compositions in three dimensions," the flier said.
"They are abstract in nature and draw on the plants for their inspiration. The pieces start with straight rods and are formed by heat into many curves and bends. Every inch of material is worked."
An opening reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8. The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, runs through Jan. 6.
The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit http://millerbeacharts.org.