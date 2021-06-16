Mascot Hall of Fame celebrates National Mascot Day online

Whiting's wacky Mascot Hall of Fame is celebrating National Mascot Day online with a big bash on its social media platforms this year.

The children's museum and hall of fame at 1851 Front Street in downtown Whiting will broadcast a special presentation from noon until 7 p.m. today on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. The celebration will feature mascots, other special guests and a rebroadcast of the 2020 induction ceremony in which the hall of fame enshrined the Indiana Pacers' Boomer, the Baltimore Orioles' The Oriole Bird, the Montreal Canadiens' Youppi! and the Indianapolis Colts' Blue.

"National Mascot Day is a day to honor our fun, furry, feathery friends. The ones that sweat day and night making us laugh with their wild and wacky antics. The hardworking creatures that entertain us with their silly shenanigans at games and appearances. The mascots that when their team is down keep our spirits high," the Mascot Hall of Fame said in a press release. "The mascot is the team’s greatest ambassador and can be seen at stadiums, arenas, schools, parades, hospitals, and of course, the Mascot Hall of Fame, in Whiting, Indiana."

Mascots from various professional sports leagues, colleges and the minor leagues will take place in the virtual event today.