Two dozen more mascots, including the Chicago White Sox's Southpaw, Purdue University Pete and the Harlem Globetrotters' Globie, have been nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame.
The Mascot Hall of Fame on 119th Street in downtown Whiting named 24 nominees the public can vote on, starting Sunday. People can vote once a day with the same email address through Oct. 9.
This year's nominees include Southpaw, Purdue Pete, Globie, Seattle Seahawks' BLITZ, Miami Heat's Burnie, Butler University's Butler Blue, St. Louis Cardinals Fredbird, Nashville Predators' Gnash, University of Minnesota's Goldy Gopher, Calgary Flames' Harvey the Hound, University of Iowa's Herky the Hawk, Charlotte Knights' Homer the Dragon, Charlotte Hornets' Hugo the Hornet, Pittsburgh Penguins' Iceburgh and San Francisco Giants Lou Seal. Also included are University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Rameses, Portland Sea Dogs' Slugger, Chicago Bears Staley Da Bear, Saint Joseph's University's The Hawk, West Virginia University's The Mountaineer, Toronto Raptors' The Raptor, the Boston Red Sox's Wally the Green Monster, YoJo YoJo and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Jaxson de Ville, who once ate a Judas Effect spinning elbow from professional wrestler Chris Jericho and lived to tell about it.
Butler BLue, a bulldog, could become the first live mascot in the Mascot Hall of Fame.
“Butler University’s live mascot program has come a long way since its inception in 2000,” Evan Krauss, Butler Blue IV’s handler, said. “It would be a tremendous honor for the program to be inducted as the first live mascot in the Mascot Hall of Fame.”
All the other mascots in the Hall of Fame are furry costume wearers, while Butler Blue is a dog who roams around the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.
“Blue is the big man on campus at Butler,” Krauss said. “He’s also a celebrity in Indianapolis. He cannot go anywhere in town without being stopped by people who want to pet him and get a selfie.”
The Macot Hall of Fame Executive Committee selected this year's finalists. The public, executive committee and members will pick the top 10 mascots to move on from the first round to the final ballot.
Each ballot cast by the general public during “The VOTE 2021” can include up to 8 selections.
The final ballot will be opened to voting between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23. This year's Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on Nov. 5 and inducted on June 11 of next year.
For more information or to vote, visit https://mascothalloffame.com/thevote/ starting Sunday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The public can vote once per day using the same email address.
