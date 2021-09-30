Mascot Hall of Fame considering 24 nominees, including Chicago White Sox's Southpaw and Purdue Pete

“Butler University’s live mascot program has come a long way since its inception in 2000,” Evan Krauss, Butler Blue IV’s handler, said. “It would be a tremendous honor for the program to be inducted as the first live mascot in the Mascot Hall of Fame.”

All the other mascots in the Hall of Fame are furry costume wearers, while Butler Blue is a dog who roams around the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

“Blue is the big man on campus at Butler,” Krauss said. “He’s also a celebrity in Indianapolis. He cannot go anywhere in town without being stopped by people who want to pet him and get a selfie.”

The Macot Hall of Fame Executive Committee selected this year's finalists. The public, executive committee and members will pick the top 10 mascots to move on from the first round to the final ballot.

Each ballot cast by the general public during “The VOTE 2021” can include up to 8 selections.

The final ballot will be opened to voting between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23. This year's Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on Nov. 5 and inducted on June 11 of next year.