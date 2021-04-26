Mascot Hall of Fame reopens to public on Saturdays

After being closed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, kids can again see the wacky high jinks of Benny the Bull, the Jazz Bear, KC Wolf, Mr. Met, Oriole Bird, Tommy Hawk and other furry mascots as they clown around in downtown Whiting.

The Mascot Hall of Fame at 1851 Front St., at the end of 119th Street between the BP Whiting Refinery and Whiting Lakefront Park, has reopened to the public on Saturdays only for the time being.

“We are open to the public Saturdays only for now, but we are offering field trips, group outings and room rentals Tuesday through Saturday," Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Director Karen Anaszewicz said. "Our goal is to offer the safest, cleanest environment in which our guests can feel comfortable and confident during their visit.”

The children's museum celebrating mascots of both professional and college teams, such as Mr. Met and the University of Wisconsin's Bucky, looks a little different now. The Mascot Hall of Fame took advantage of the closure to make several upgrades and additions, including new displays, content and food.