Mascot Hall of Fame to celebrate 100th birthday of Indiana's first high school mascot

Indiana's first-ever high school mascot was a well-known cartoon character from the silent film era at the beginning of the 20th century.
Logansport and the Mascot Hall of Fame will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Felix the Cat from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum at 1851 Front St. in Whiting.
"The MHOF is excited to host this milestone birthday celebration for the oldest mascot in the State of Indiana," the museum said in a press release. "Felix the Cat's Birthday ‘Catillion' will be a fun-filled day of purrr-thday activities for all who attend. This event is open to the public with the purchase of museum admission. City of Logansport Officials, Logansport High School Students, and members of the Logansport Community will be traveling to Whiting to lead the celebration for Felix. Guests will enjoy complimentary face painting and a balloon artist and meet and greets with the Lafayette Aviators mascot, ‘The Aviator', as well as Boomer from the Indiana Pacers. And, of course, our very own Reggy will be crashing the party."
Felix the Cat first appeared in a Paramount Pictures movie short in 1919 and became Logansport High School’s mascot in 1926, inspiring the Berries to beat North Central Conference Rival Frankfort. Logansport is the only school in the country that uses Felix as a mascot.
“We are thrilled to be able to have this event in cooperation with the Hall of Fame,” Logansport Mayor Dave Kitchell said. “We think this will be a great event for young people, and for a great cause in Logansport High School. What better way to celebrate Felix’s birthday than this?”
For more information, visit www.mascothalloffame.com.