Mascot Hall of Fame to induct Southpaw from Chicago White Sox and Globie from the Harlem Globetrotters

The Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting will induct Southpaw from the Chicago White Sox and Globie from the Harlem Globetrotters.

ESPN Chicago radio personality Carmen DeFalco will host the 2022 Induction Ceremony between Noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The gates open at 10 a.m.

The court jester Globie joined the Harlem Globetrotters in 1993 and has since entertained over 50 million fans across the globe.

Southpaw has served as the White Sox mascot since 2004. He's performed at 6,100 community events since then, making an average of 335 appearances a year.

Southpaw has attended 1,346 Chicago White Sox home games and performed at 17 Major League Baseball All-Star Games. He's a Regional Emmy Award Winner, who visited the White House and is the first and only Major League Baseball Mascot to attend a game in the state of Iowa, at last season's Field of Dreams game between the White Sox and Yankees.

He skipped 111 times in a minute for the Limca Book of Records and developed Southpaw Strikes Out Bullying to teach kids about schools about bullying prevention.

He was voted MLB Network Radio’s Best Mascot in Baseball in 2020 and once chugged 29 chocolate milks in one sitting, true story.

The Hall of Fame at 1851 Front St. also will honor the 2020 inductees, including Oriole Bird with the Baltimore Orioles, Youppi! with Montreal Canadiens, Blue with the Indianapolis Colts and Boomer with the Indiana Pacers. They were inducted via a virtual ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic but will be honored in person.

BP, NIPSCO, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Centier Bank, Strack & VanTil and Deb and Al Spajer are sponsoring the induction ceremony, which will take place in the parking lot outside the interactive children's museum.

"The day will include a Fan Fest area with a Chicago Blackhawks inflatable hockey rink, photo opportunities with the mascots, autographs, give-a-ways, and tons of confetti," the museum said in a press release.

Tickets cost $10 per person. It's free for children under 2.

For more information, visit mascothallofame.com or call 219.354.8814.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.