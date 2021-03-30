Mascot Hall of Fame to reopen, host comedy show

The Mascot Hall of Fame in downtown Whiting has been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it's finally reopening next month now that more people are getting vaccinated and infection rates are falling.

The interactive children's museum that celebrates mascots in professional and collegiate sports is reopening to the public on Saturdays starting on April 3. It will be open only to members on April 3 and April 10.

People are encouraged to reserve tickets online in advance to get into the museum at 1851 Front St., at the end of 119th Street between the BP Whiting Refinery and Whiting Lakefront Park.

Advance ticket purchases are required for an open house that will take place on April 17, with no guaranteed availability for walks-in.

Capacity at the museum will be limited at the two-story museum because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mascot Hall of Fame also will host a night of comedy and live music at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.