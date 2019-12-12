WHITING — Confetti flew freely on a night of pure fun as the Mascot Hall of Fame, 1851 Front St., held its second annual Fur Tie Fundraiser on Wednesday.
An estimated crowd of 225-250 people enjoyed food and music at the event for which proceeds will be used to develop new exhibits at the interactive children's museum and so students from underprivileged communities can experience field trips at no cost.
Mascot Hall of Fame founder David Raymond, the original performer inside the Phillie Phanatic costume, told the crowd the history behind how the hall got started and why Whiting was an ideal location for the museum.
"We've taken silliness and taken it to a wonderful level," Raymond said.
Attendees were able to bid on a large selection in a silent auction that included such treasures as autographed photos of Chicago Sports legends Bobby Hull and Walter Payton and a football signed by current Indianapolis Colts star receiver T.Y. Hilton.
A new exhibit containing large rings was unveiled on the hall's second floor.
"These rings in these displays are the exact replicas of the rings awarded to each of the Hall of Famers," said Orestes Hernandez, the hall's executive director.
The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the four mascots who make up the Class of 2020 that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony to be held in June.
The four were chosen in an online election process that took place in October and for which more than 126,824 ballots were submitted.
"All 50 states represented, and 58 countries around the globe voted," Hernandez said.
Eight of the 10 finalists were present on Wednesday and made grand entrances to the stage in true mascot fashion as they were introduced individually.
From those 10, the four who make up the Class of 2020 were announced to much fanfare.
Each of the four major North American sports leagues are represented in the class, and the only one not present was Boomer, of the NBA's Indiana Pacers.
Hernandez explained that the Pacers had a game Wednesday night.
Joining Boomer in the 2020 class is Blue of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, Oriole Bird of MLB's Baltimore Orioles and Youppi! of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens.
Hernandez introduced Youppi! in French and said the claim can now be made that it is an international Hall of Fame with Youppi!'s inclusion.
The other finalists were Sebastian the Ibis of the University of Miami, Jaxson De Ville of the Jacksonville Jaguars, S.J. Sharkie of the San Jose Sharks, Bernie Brewer of the Milwaukee Brewers, T.C. Bear of the Minnesota Twins and Globie of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Of those, only T.C. Bear was not present on Wednesday.
Among those who attended the event was Justin Howton, of West Lafayette, who works as the mascot for the Lafayette Aviators, a summer collegiate league baseball team.
It marked his third trip to the hall, which he said shows people all that goes into being a mascot and how it is more than just throwing on a costume.
"But it's also really cool because it's so interactive," Howton said.
Ali Mock, of Indianapolis, channeled her inner child by trying out an exhibit that simulates shooting t-shirts into a crowd from a cannon.
Her husband portrays Blue, and Mock said it was "awesome" to see him recognized for the mascot she said he created in 2006.
"I got to see all of the fun activities to do and it's a really neat place," Mock said.