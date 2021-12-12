'Mayberry Man': Region resident has role in new film

Mayberry may be a fictional town, but for one Northwest Indiana resident, it hits close to home.
Now the “Andy Griffith Show” fan is getting his shot to be on the silver screen with a new movie that draws inspiration from the iconic ‘60s show.
Lowell area resident Mike Haviland plays Sgt. Carter in the flick “Mayberry Man,” which tells the story of an arrogant movie star busted for speeding in a small southern town. He is sentenced to attend Mayberry Fest, a week-long festival celebrating “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Immersed in a modern-day Mayberry, the star is given a chance to discover the true meaning of friendship and family.
Production took place last summer in Andy Griffith’s hometown of Mount Airy, N.C., along with Los Angeles and Danville, Ind., where the annual “Mayberry in the Midwest Festival” is held.
For Haviland, playing the gruff Marine Corps. Sgt. Carter from the “Gomer Pyle” television series in the film was both thrilling and eye-opening.
“They opened up the whole town of Danville for the filming crew from Los Angeles,” he said. “I didn’t realize that Hollywood moved that slow. We were there nine hours that first day, and I think we got 3 minutes of film. The editor and cameramen wanted things perfectly.”
It’s no coincidence that Haviland landed the role of Sgt. Carter.
“The film was written to feature many of the talented tribute artists we had met at Mayberry festivals,” “Mayberry Man” producer Cort Howell said.
Haviland is known for his work portraying Sgt. Carter in skits at the festivals. He also often portrays the “Barney Fife” character locally.
At home, Haviland is the owner of a large collection of Mayberry memorabilia. One room alone in his home has more than 1,500 items that include autographs from the actors. He is also a Mayberry Trivia World Champion.
Although Haviland was only on set for five to six days, producers borrowed his 1960s Mayberry squad car for filming.
“In the movie, they have me in the background a lot, and during the parade, I’m yelling when Gomer Pyle has a bucket on his head,” Haviland recalls.
Howell says it’s important to note that “Mayberry Man” is not a remake of the “The Andy Griffith Show.” Instead, it is a feature-length family comedy inspired by the hit TV series and the vibrant Mayberry fan community that includes Haviland.
Make no mistake, however, he says. There’s plenty of subtly-infused nostalgia from the show. In addition to including characters like Sgt. Carter and Barney Fife, the movie also features a special appearance by Karen Knotts, daughter of actor Don Knotts.
The children of actors who appeared on the original television show also created the film. Howell is brother to Stark Howell, who wrote and directed the film and is known for creating family entertainment for Disney, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros., and Universal for nearly three decades. Stark Howell was childhood friends with Ron Howard, who played Opie on “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Both Howells are sons of actor Hoke Howell, who played “Dud Wash” on “The Andy Griffith Show.” The movie is co-produced by Greg Schell, son of Ronnie Schell, who played Duke Slater on “Gomer Pyle, USMC.” Dixie Griffith, daughter of Andy Griffith, serves as executive producer.
The film also includes replica Mayberry sets, vintage wardrobe, Mayberry squad cars and other classic vehicles either seen in the original show or from that period, Cort Howell said. The film score even includes music by Earle Hagen from the original TV series.
Although many of the characters from the show are paid tribute to in the film, Howell says a common question he gets is why there is no Andy Griffith.
“The simple answer is that there are no Andy tribute artists, plus those are big shoes to fill and since Andy is essentially the straight man, we thought it best to steer clear of the Andy character for our film and focus on the characters that are more comical,” he said.
“Mayberry Man” is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video-on-Demand. Viewers can also rent or purchase it at 4storyfilms.vhx.tv or mayberryman.com. A limited number of theaters are scheduled to show the movie as well. These can be found online at mayberryman.com.