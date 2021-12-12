'Mayberry Man': Region resident has role in new film

The children of actors who appeared on the original television show also created the film. Howell is brother to Stark Howell, who wrote and directed the film and is known for creating family entertainment for Disney, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros., and Universal for nearly three decades. Stark Howell was childhood friends with Ron Howard, who played Opie on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Both Howells are sons of actor Hoke Howell, who played “Dud Wash” on “The Andy Griffith Show.” The movie is co-produced by Greg Schell, son of Ronnie Schell, who played Duke Slater on “Gomer Pyle, USMC.” Dixie Griffith, daughter of Andy Griffith, serves as executive producer.

The film also includes replica Mayberry sets, vintage wardrobe, Mayberry squad cars and other classic vehicles either seen in the original show or from that period, Cort Howell said. The film score even includes music by Earle Hagen from the original TV series.

Although many of the characters from the show are paid tribute to in the film, Howell says a common question he gets is why there is no Andy Griffith.