MegaBeatles to kick off Memorial Opera House concert series

MegaBeatles will bring the Fab Four's famous hits to the stage in Valparaiso.

The Beatles cover band will play the historic venue at 8 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Memorial Opera House at 104 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valpo.

"They’re back! And we're getting back on track with hosting MegaBeatles! as our annual kickoff concert for the eighth time," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Members of The Crawpuppies and Chris and Lou will present a spectacular trip down memory lane as we present our 2023 Concert Series, featuring the Beatles’ Revolver album and other great hits."

The popular tribute act consists of musicians from around Northwest Indiana and Chicago who play covers like "Yellow Submarine," "Eleanor Rigby" and "All You Need is Love." It plays venues like Beatles Fest in downtown Hammond, County Line Orchard in Hobart and The Acorn, in Three Oaks, Michigan.

It's a hot ticket. The show has sold out fast in the past.

"Selling out every year, MegaBeatles has been a wonderful way to celebrate the history of Memorial Opera House with our patrons," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Make sure you don’t miss the party as we dip into the voluminous hits catalog of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Come on out and spend 'A Day in the Life' as we 'Twist and Shout' through the night.

Tickets run from $40 to $80. A full cash bar will be available at the show.

For more information, call 219.548.9137, visit memorialoperahouse.com or email tickets@memorialoperahouse.com.