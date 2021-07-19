Melissa Etheridge to play Four Winds New Buffalo Casino

Grammy Award-winning music legend Melissa Etheridge will play Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center in October.

The singer-songwriter known for hits like "Come to My Window" was originally supposed to play the concert venue at 11111 Wilson Road just across the state line in Southwest Michigan on March 28, 2020, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. She'll now perform in Harbor Country at 8 p.m. Region time on Oct. 8.

"Melissa Etheridge is one of rock music’s great female icons. Her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album was certified double platinum and her popularity was built around such memorable songs as 'Bring Me Some Water,' 'No Souvenirs,' and 'Ain’t It Heavy,' for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal," the casino said in a press release. "Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, 'Yes I Am,' featuring the massive hits 'I’m the Only One' and 'Come to My Window,' a searing song of longing that brought her a second Grammy. "

Tickets start at $59. Hotel rooms can be reserved on the night of the concert for those looking to make a weekend of it.