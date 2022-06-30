Mellencamp biographer to speak in Miller Beach

A John Mellencamp biographer will speak in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood Friday.

David Masciotra, the author of "Mellencamp: American Troubadour" will speak at 7 p.m. Friday at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage at 616 S. Lake St. in the Miller neighborhood.

The Indiana University Northwest professor will discuss his biography of the heartland rocker from Seymour known for hits like "Pink Houses," "Hurts So Good" and "Jack & Diane." He will sign copies of the newly released paperback version of his book, which will be available for purchase for $20.

"The Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach is presenting David Masciotra, author of an artistic biography of John Mellencamp Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.," museum co-founder Sue Rutsen said. "David's discussion of the life and work of Mellencamp will be followed by Mellencamp music by Brent James of the Righteous Hillbillies."

Masciotra is a writer who has penned five books, including about Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama. He will "present Mellencamp as you've never heard before," Rutsen said.

"While Nelson Algren's work featured city life and the language of Chicago streets, John Mellencamp writes about small-town life and the language of Indiana back roads," she said. "David's excellent biography of John Mellencamp is not your regular rock star bio. Expect to hear insightful commentary on how Mellencamp deals with life and death issues and transforms them into song."

He gets people to think anew about Mellencamp's music, Rutsen said.

"I love this book," she said. "Songs are dissected and analyzed in such insightful ways that my impression of John Mellencamp has changed dramatically: the lyricism and musical presentation of Mellencamp's work make me understand why he, Bob Dylan, John Prine and Larry McMurtry have been friends and collaborators."

Tickets cost $10.

Drinks can be purchased from the Thumbs Up tavern next door.

For more information, visit nelsonalgrenmuseumofmillerbeach.com, call 773-914-2574 or email suerutsen@gmail.com.

