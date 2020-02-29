You are the owner of this article.
Member of Gary Sinise’s Lt. Dan Band to perform jazz at Region Ale
Jazz concert planned at Region Ale

Frank Ruvoli of Crown Point performs on the guitar at Region Ale in Schererville. The restaurant and craft beer bar often hosts live music events.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

A member of Gary Sinise’s Lt. Dan Band will perform jazz this Sunday at Region Ale in Schererville.

Chicago jazz scene veteran Kirk Garrison will take the stage for the Afternoon Jazz Jam between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery at 1080 U.S. 41 in Schererville.

The trumpet player will be accompanied by Di’Kobie Berry, Kris Lohn, Jon Ross and Andy Sutton.

Garrison, who played in the United States Air Force Band before earning his master's degree in jazz studies at DePaul University, has performed with "Forrest Gump" actor Gary's Sinise's band since 2005, touring extensively to play for military members and disabled veterans in the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

He's taught as a professor at DePaul, Concordia University and Elmhurst College. Garrison has performed with many greats in various genres, including Tony Bennett, Dave Brubeck, Bill Champlin, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Hamlisch, Herbie Hancock, Bob Hope, Johnny Mathis, Rita Moreno, Don Rickles, Danny Seraphine and Frank Sinatra, Jr.

He has composed arrangements for renowned jazz saxophonist Phil Woods and drummer Jeff Hamilton, the Chicago String Ensemble and the Millar Brass Ensemble at Northwestern University.

Chicago Tribune jazz critic Howard Reich once described his playing as "spectacular."

The free show is part of an ongoing series of Afternoon Jazz Jam concerts every Sunday at Region Ale.

"The show's been running for four years," said Sutton, who organizes the weekly jazz concerts. "It's a different show every week. The food there is great and so is the mimosa bar."

