Memoirist to sign books in Highland

Hammond mailman-turned memoirist Dave Woerpel will sign copies of his new book "Nothing Like I Planned" this weekend.

Woerpel, who is also the Hammond City Council president, will appear between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Miles Books at 2819 Jewett Ave. in Highland.

"Dave wrote a wonderful memoir of him growing up in Hammond, Indiana and his observations on life in general, as a mailman in that same great city," Miles Books owner Jim Roumbos said. "As the book is both satirical and serious at the same time, it is a perfect read for our continued Covid times. I am telling my customers that the book is better, in my opinion, than Jean Shepard's writing. Dave truly captures the character of the Region."

The book covers Woerpel's childhood in Hammond and nearly four decades working as a mailman. He previously had written a humor column about his postal work for the Calumet Press and had always been encouraged to write a book.

He recounts stories like how his father overheard him turning down a summer job as a mail carrier and told him he would get off the couch one way or another, or how his dad used needlenose pliers to plunk a splinter out of his foot before sewing it up himself.

"There's a lot of humor in there," he said. "It's me telling stories the way I would to my friends and grandkids."

One reader described it as "a hilarious trip back in time to the 1960s and 1970s."

"It steps back in time to tell the story of a left-handed kid in a right-handed world who wasn't going to listen to anybody or anything," he said. "I wasn't going to be told I couldn't do something. I was going to do it my own way. When my parents got me braces, I yanked them off as soon as I got out of the house."

The book takes a nostalgic look back at his childhood in Hammond. He recounts going to see Cubs games, skipping school to go to punk rock shows in Chicago and working at the Hammond Civic Center as a teen.

"The selling point is that it's a trip back in time in Hammond, what life was like back then," he said.

Much of the book recounts his time spent delivering mail around the city and the often interesting characters he encountered on his route.

"I never wanted to see my name on a book on a shelf or anything," he said. "I just want to tell interesting stories and keep the reader interested. I just want people to read it and be entertained."

