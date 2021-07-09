Memorial Opera House auditioning for '9 to 5: The Musical'

"Working 9 to 5, what a way to make a living."

You could sing all about it at an upcoming musical adaptation of Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso.

An audition will take place at the Memorial Opera House Auditorium at 104 Indiana Ave. from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Callbacks will take place as needed at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15.

"'9 to 5 The Musical,'" with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic."

Emily Ramirez will direct the musical with vocal direction by Andrew Brent and choreography by Molly Oros. Sharon Shepard will serve as the rehearsal pianist.