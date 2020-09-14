Memorial Opera House rolling out youth theater education classes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The Memorial Opera House is rolling out youth theater education online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its LimeLights youth theater program and BAM Theatre out of Hinsdale, Illinois, are teaming up for virtual classes, including a virtual show choir program hosted by Peter Bromann.

The class for kids between 8 and 15 years old will take place between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. beginning Thursday and running through Dec. 10.

"Kids will learn music and choreography, record all of their materials, and be able tune into the final performance, which will be live streamed online," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release.

LimeLights and BAM Theatre also will host Broadway Nights Master Classes on the first Monday of the month from Oct. 5 through Dec. 7.

Students can learn from top Broadway talent like Ryan McCartan from "Heathers," Krystina Alabado from "Mean Girls" and Mikey Winslow from "Hamilton." The 90-minute classes typically cover topics like college audition techniques, song interpretation and how to deliver monologue.

The classes allow youth to continue their theater education while practicing social distancing at home during the pandemic.