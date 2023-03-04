The Memorial Opera House’s LimeLights Youth Theatre program in Valparaiso is now enrolling students for theater classes that start in April.
Kids between 8 and 18 can learn about auditioning, acting, singing, musicals, improv and other theatrical skills.
The LimeLights Youth Theatre classes will take place at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana at 708 Evans Ave. in Valparaiso starting on April 4. They're taught by trained theater professionals with stage experience.
Classes include Auditioning 101 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays from April 4 through April 25, And Scene! Intro to Improv from 5 to 6 p.m. May 3 through May 24, Let's Get Musical! Dance Camp from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from June 13 through June 22, Broadway Bound! from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from July 11 through July 20, Take the Stage: Dancers from 4 to 5 p.m. from Oct. 4 through Nov. 17, Take the Stage: Vocalists from 5 to 6 p.m. from Oct. 4 through Nov. 17 and Holiday Play: An Old-Fashioned Christmas from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 17.
Tuition ranges from $40 to $180, depending on the class.
Attendees also need to have a Boys & Girls Club Annual Membership, which is payable separately to the Boys & Girls Club and costs $40 a year.
For more information, call 219.548.9137, visit memorialoperahouse.com or email limelights@memorialoperahouse.com.