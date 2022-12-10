Memorial Opera House to host auditions for murder mystery play

Whodunit?

It could have been you.

Aspiring actors can audition for the Memorial Opera House's upcoming staging of the murder mystery farce "Lucky Stiff."

Auditions will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 and from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Memorial Opera House at 104 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso. Callbacks will take place as needed on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The production is seeking six males and four females. Actors of all races and identities are encouraged to audition.

The upcoming production will be directed by Mike Glorioso. Laura Gorski will serve as vocal director and Julia Thorn as choreographer.

"Based on the novel, "The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo' by Michael Butterworth, 'Lucky Stiff' is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn... or else his uncle's gun-toting ex!"

The play will be staged from March 2 through 19 at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso.

Rehearsals start on Thursday, Jan. 12 and will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

"Featuring a tuneful Flaherty and Ahrens score and an ensemble cast of zany characters, 'Lucky Stiff' is an audience charmer," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release.

To see available roles, visit http://www.memorialoperahouse.com/906/Casting-Call---Lucky-Stiff.

For more information, call 219.548.9137 or visit memorialoperahouse.com.