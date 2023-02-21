"Lucky Stiff" will soon be staged at Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso.

The play will be directed by Michael Glorioso as part of the Memorial Opera House's 2023 Mainstage Musicals. It's a murder mystery farce.

"Tony Award-winning writing team, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's first produced show, Lucky Stiff, premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "That incarnation's talented cast included Stephen Stout, Stuart Zagnit, Mary Testa and Julie White. A winner of the Richard Rodgers Award and Washington's Helen Hayes Award for Best Musical, Lucky Stiff is now performed frequently across the country."

The book and lyrics are by Lynn Ahrens and the music by Stephen Flaherty. The play will run at 8 p.m. from Thursdays through Sundays from March 2 through March 19 at the historic venue at 104 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso.

"Based on the novel, The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth, Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair. The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6 million. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn... or else his uncle's gun-toting ex!"

Tickets: $23 to $25. A full-service cash bar will be available at each performance.

The box office opens at 6 p.m. the day of the show and the house at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call 219.548.9137 or visit memorialoperahouse.com.