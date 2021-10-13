 Skip to main content
Memorial Opera House to stage show celebrating local theater
Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso plans to stage "Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre."

Performances of the theater revenue will take place on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13. It's a fundraising event with "a fantastic selection of songs from shows including 'Rent,' 'Les Misérables,' Disney’s 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Fiddler on the Roof,' 'Guys & Dolls,' 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' and many more!"

“MTI’s 'All Together Now!' is about bringing people back to the theater, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians," MTI’s President and CEO Drew Cohen said. "The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for two organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theater.”

The fundraising gala starts at 6 p.m. both nights with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. People can buy merchandise and raffle tickets and bid on auction items.

At 7:30 p.m. there will be auction drawings, a volunteer awards ceremony and an introduction of the entertainment from Director Scot MacDonald.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theater with performances of MTI’s All Together Now!,” said Andrew Brent, marketing consultant for Memorial Opera House Foundation. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this gala event featuring this truly wonderful revue.”

Tickets cost $25, $50, and $100, with all proceeds benefiting the Memorial Opera House Foundation.

Reservations are required.

For more information, visit memorialoperahouse.com.

