Memorial Opera House to stage show celebrating local theater

Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso plans to stage "Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre."

Performances of the theater revenue will take place on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13. It's a fundraising event with "a fantastic selection of songs from shows including 'Rent,' 'Les Misérables,' Disney’s 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Fiddler on the Roof,' 'Guys & Dolls,' 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' and many more!"

“MTI’s 'All Together Now!' is about bringing people back to the theater, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians," MTI’s President and CEO Drew Cohen said. "The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for two organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theater.”

The fundraising gala starts at 6 p.m. both nights with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. People can buy merchandise and raffle tickets and bid on auction items.

At 7:30 p.m. there will be auction drawings, a volunteer awards ceremony and an introduction of the entertainment from Director Scot MacDonald.