Mercyful Fate to play Hard Rock Live

The heavy metal band Mercyful Fate is going to rock out at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The Copenhagen, Denmark-based band will play on Nov. 3 at the Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary. The doors open at 6 p.m.

Kreator and Midnight open the show.

Mercyful Fate dates back to 1981, when it was founded by singer King Diamond and guitar player Hank Shermann. Guitarist Michael Denner, bassist Timi Hansen and drummer Kim Ruzz rounded out the band, which recorded two demos before signing with Rave On Records in Holland. It released the EP Mercyful Fate in 1982, gaining heavy rotation on metal stations.

The band released its first full-length album "Melissa" with Roadrunner Records in 1983 and then came out with "Don't Break the Oath" in 1984.

"Soon after Mercyful Fate started a two-month U.S. tour, which took them across the States several times, including sharing the stage with Motorhead and Exciter for the last part of the tour," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The shows had created a brush fire within the metal community, and Mercyful Fate was now getting a lot of recognition. The year of 1984 ended with a 5-day tour in Germany, together with Motorhead, Girlschool, Helix and Talon."

The band parted ways in 1985 but reformed in 1992 and released "In The Shadows" in 1993. It then embarked on a sold-out U.S. tour.

Mercyful Fate has since released five more studio albums, including the critically acclaimed "9" album. They toured the United States, South America and Europe, including with Metallica who they often joined on stage.

Mercyful Fate is playing 19 shows in the United States this year.

Tickets for the standing-room-only 21-and-up show start at $62.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.