Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day to headline Lollapalooza

This year's Lollapalooza will be headlined by a mixture of throwbacks and more current acts: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Baby.

The annual music festival, which started as a touring alternative rock showcase in the 1990s and now encompasses more genres, returns to Grant Park in downtown Chicago on July 28-31.

More than 170 bands will perform on eight stages from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the last weekend of July. It's one of Chicago's big annual music festivals along with Pitchfork, Riot Fest and North Coast.

Lollapalooza is by far the largest, drawing more than 400,000 people a year to downtown Chicago. At least 385,000 music lovers attended last year's scaled-back festival, which required proof of vaccination to attend and featured acts like the Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and Tyler, the Creator.

Attendees can also enjoy bars, specialty cocktail lounges and food from more than 35 chefs and restaurants, including many vegan and vegetarian options.

Other acts include Big Sean, Charlie XCX, Glass Animals, Black Coffee, Manchester Orchestra, Tinashe, The Wombats, Petey, Bijou, Banks, Kaskade, Idles, Goth Babe, Dashboard Confessional and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Jane's Addiction, whose lead singer Perry Farrell founded and organizes Lollapalooza, also is billed as a special guest.

Four-day general admission tickets cost $350 and are now on sale. VIP four-day passes cost $1,500 and platinum passes $4,200.

For more information or tickets, visit lollapalooza.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.