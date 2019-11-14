Methodist Hospitals’ Diabetes Center completes yearlong Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Program

The Methodist Hospitals’ Diabetes Center recently completed its Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Program aimed to improve the health of its employees and lower their risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.
Graduates of the yearlong course for people with pre-diabetes, or who are at high risk of Type 2 diabetes, were recognized Thursday by Methodist Hospital’s President and CEO Raymond Grady at Methodist Hospitals at 8701 Broadway in Merrillville.
"Methodist is the only hospital in Northwest Indiana and only one of three hospitals in Indiana with a CDC National Recognized Diabetes Prevention Program," Methodist Hospitals said in a news release. "Methodist offers annual free lab testing for employees that includes A1C testing."
The program was facilitated by Carolyn Sakelaris, RN, certified diabetic educator and master lifestyle coach; Kristina Greene, dietitian, certified diabetic educator; and LaTanya Woodson, community outreach manager and lifestyle coach.
The first six months consisted of weekly meetings on how to track eating, record physical activities, set goals and assess progress. The second six months involved maintenance meetings on how to stay on target and handle challenges.
Participants aim to exercise for 150 minutes per week and lose 5% to 7% of their body weight over the course of the program.