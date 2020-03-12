Methodist Hospitals names new director of cardiovascular services

Methodist Hospitals appointed a new director of cardiovascular services.

The healthcare system, which operates hospitals in downtown Gary and Merrillville, named Roxanne Wicklund to the position of service line director, cardiovascular services.

Wicklund earned a a bachelor of science degree, a nurse practitioner Certificate and a Master of Science degree from Purdue University.

She has has amassed more than 25 years of clinical and managerial experience in Nursing/Patient Care Services, according to a news release from Methodist Hospitals.

Wicklund has previously served in various roles at Methodist Hospitals, including vice president of nursing and patient care services and executive director of clinical operations for heart and vascular and transplant.

Methodist Hospitals is a nonprofit, community-based healthcare system with two hospitals 14 miles apart in Lake County, including at the busy U.S. 30 interchange off Interstate 65. It also operates the Midlake Campus outpatient facility just off Interstate 94 in Gary and has a growing network of physician offices that extends to Crown Point, St. John, and Hebron. It's invested more than $60 million in new technology at its healthcare facilities over the last few years.

