Michael McDermott to perform at Memorial Opera House

  • Updated
Michael McDermott to perform at the Memorial Opera House

Michael McDermott will play the Memorial Opera House.

 Provided

Michael McDermott will perform at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso.

McDermott will take the stage at the historic music venue at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at the historic venue at 104 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso.

"Michael McDermott’s brand of rock n’ roll brims with the kind of well-honed style and wisdom that can only come from a career on the road and a pedigree in the studio," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Effortlessly blending natural folk sensibility, pop hooks and honest rock, McDermott’s music is as much for the outcast as the congregation. It’s an exploration of the dark corners of life’s journey and it resonates middle class truths through the passionate filter of a kid that grew up on Chicago’s Irish South Side."

He's been described as "one of the best songwriters in the world and possibly the greatest undiscovered rock & roll talent of the last 20 years.”

"If you are a fan of Springsteen, Van Morrison, John Steinbeck or Patti Smith, McDermott’s inspirational rock is in your wheelhouse, waiting late night with a guitar, spare smokes and stories of the American heart," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release.

Tickets range from $40 to $80. A full cash bar will be available at the concert.

For more information, call 219.548.9137, visit memorialoperahouse.com or email tickets@memorialoperahouse.com.

