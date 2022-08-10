Michigan City Art League celebrates its 90th anniversary with exhibits

The Michigan City Art League is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a number of exhibits around town.

"The league has been serving and supporting area artists since 1932, offering affordable art classes to the community, as well as opportunities to offer their artwork to the public in a variety of venues," President Kadie O'Connor said. "The Art League consists of many popular local artists, as well as beginning artists wanting to learn more about a variety of art mediums, including oil, water and acrylic painting."

Participating artists, both seasoned and new, get the opportunity to display their work. The Rising Phoenix Art Gallery on Franklin Avenue in Michigan City, for instance, hung the work of Michigan City Art League artists earlier this summer.

"Also this year the Art League has initiated an art walk in which local stores and businesses provide space for artists to display and sell their work," O'Connor said. "Fliers will be distributed that will list participating locations, thus creating a walk. Some local businesses, such as Swingbelly’s Restaurant, located on Rt. 12 in Michigan City, have been providing space for two years. That has proven to be very beneficial to both the restaurant and League members."

The Legacy Center Art Wall at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church on Woodland Avenue, which is open to the public daily, also is featuring artwork by Art League artists through September. Many of the paintings on display have already been sold. They are being replaced with new artwork.

Art League memberships cost $25 and 12-week-long semesters cost $35. Fall classes start at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and will take place every Thursday in the cafeteria at Queen of All Saints school.

For more information, visit kd3627@hotmail.com.