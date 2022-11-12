Michigan City Art League to host Very Merry Christmas Market

If you're looking for unique holiday gifts you can't find at the big-box stores, the Michigan City Art League is putting together a Christmas Market.

The Michigan City Art League's Very Merry Christmas Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Michigan City LaPorte Convention and Visitor Center in the Marquette Mall at 4073 Franklin St.

People will be able to buy gifts from local artists and artisans such as hand-painted Christmas decorations and other presents.

"A wide variety of items including ornaments, clothing, paintings and one-of-a-kind decorative items will be available for sale," Michigan City Art League President Kadie O'Connor said.

Since 1932, the Michigan City Art League has looked to provide affordable art classes to the general public. It's also helped its members get exposure by exhibiting their artwork, including at a new exhibition at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum in LaPorte.

For more information, call O'Connor at 219-214-2349 or Dale Cooper at 219-872-5055.