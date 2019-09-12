You can get in some retail therapy while shopping for locally made artisan goods and sipping craft beer this weekend in Michigan City.
And it's all for a good cause.
The local entrepreneurial group The Collective is hosting its fourth artisan market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Burn ‘Em Brewing taproom at 718 Freyer Road in Michigan City. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Chicago English Bulldog Rescue, which bills itself as "the longest-standing bulldog rescue in the Midwest."
More than 70 local businesses will sell hand-crafted, vintage and up-cycled items like art, jewelry, vintage home decor and clothing. They also will have gourmet food and bath and body care items available for purchase.
You have free articles remaining.
The artisan vendors will donate 10% of sales to the Chicago English Bulldog Rescue, which will be on hand with dogs that can be adopted, information on how to get involved, and two bulldogs in a kissing booth that can be smooched for a donation of at least $1. Any donations made at the event will cover vet visits, leashes and large-sized cotton collars.
The Collective group has held similar artisan markets in LaPorte and Valparaiso featuring vendors like Tiddlywinks Toffee, Mother Wilma's Marshmallow Factory, Untamed Roots, and JLP Decorative Arts. Food vendors have included Da Portable Rican and Fluid Coffeebar.
Admission is $5 for people 13 and older to the all-ages event.
For more information, visit thecollectivein.com/markets or www.thecollectivein.com.