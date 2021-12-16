Michigan City Messiah comes back this weekend

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct Sunday's showtime.
Michigan City Messiah will come back for its 56th annual performance this weekend.
The concert will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center at 1200 Spring St., Michigan City. It's the annual performance of composer George Frideric Handel's "Messiah," a 1742 oratorio that celebrates Jesus Christ, recounting his story in three acts.
Maestro Philip J. Bauman will lead a choir of nearly 100 voices and a full orchestra with Nic Orbovich as concertmaster. Soloists Kimberly Jones, Kristin Gornstein, Matthew Daniel and Bill McMurray will perform.
The concert is free with no ticket required. The 700-person capacity at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center allows for social distancing.
It's intended to be "a professional-level performance to the entire community and Region."
The annual concert got a $3,900 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission this year.
“Michigan City Messiah is thrilled to be recognized and supported in such a prominent way by the Indiana Arts Commission,” music director Philip Bauman said. "This funding is critical to our expansion to a year-round choral organization.”
It's the second year in a row Michigan City Messiah got Indiana Arts Commission funding to provide professional-caliber choral music to the community.
“The organization has grown significantly under maestro Bauman’s leadership and funding at the state level is a strong acknowledgment of this,” Board President Donna M. Mitchell said.
Michigan City Messiah also accepts donations, which can be made out to MC Messiah and mailed to P. O Box 9219, Michigan City, IN 46361.
For more information, visit MCMessiah.com.