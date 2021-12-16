 Skip to main content
Michigan City Messiah comes back this weekend
Michigan City Messiah will be performed this weekend.

 Joseph S. Pete

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct Sunday's showtime.

Michigan City Messiah will come back for its 56th annual performance this weekend.

The concert will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center at 1200 Spring St., Michigan City. It's the annual performance of composer George Frideric Handel's "Messiah," a 1742 oratorio that celebrates Jesus Christ, recounting his story in three acts.

Maestro Philip J. Bauman will lead a choir of nearly 100 voices and a full orchestra with Nic Orbovich as concertmaster. Soloists Kimberly Jones, Kristin Gornstein, Matthew Daniel and Bill McMurray will perform.

The concert is free with no ticket required. The 700-person capacity at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center allows for social distancing.

It's intended to be "a professional-level performance to the entire community and Region."

The annual concert got a $3,900 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission this year.

“Michigan City Messiah is thrilled to be recognized and supported in such a prominent way by the Indiana Arts Commission,” music director Philip Bauman said. "This funding is critical to our expansion to a year-round choral organization.”

 It's the second year in a row Michigan City Messiah got Indiana Arts Commission funding to provide professional-caliber choral music to the community.

“The organization has grown significantly under maestro Bauman’s leadership and funding at the state level is a strong acknowledgment of this,” Board President Donna M. Mitchell said.

Michigan City Messiah also accepts donations, which can be made out to MC Messiah and mailed to P. O Box 9219, Michigan City, IN 46361.

For more information, visit MCMessiah.com

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

