Michigan City Messiah comes back this weekend

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct Sunday's showtime.

Michigan City Messiah will come back for its 56th annual performance this weekend.

The concert will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center at 1200 Spring St., Michigan City. It's the annual performance of composer George Frideric Handel's "Messiah," a 1742 oratorio that celebrates Jesus Christ, recounting his story in three acts.

Maestro Philip J. Bauman will lead a choir of nearly 100 voices and a full orchestra with Nic Orbovich as concertmaster. Soloists Kimberly Jones, Kristin Gornstein, Matthew Daniel and Bill McMurray will perform.

The concert is free with no ticket required. The 700-person capacity at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center allows for social distancing.

It's intended to be "a professional-level performance to the entire community and Region."

The annual concert got a $3,900 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission this year.