Michigan City Messiah to perform 'A Sacred Journey'

Michigan City Messiah will perform a free concert this weekend.

The musical group that performs Handel's Messiah every Christmas will play "A Sacred Journey" at St. Mary’s Parish Church on 11th Street in Michigan City at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Directed by Phillip J. Bauman, and accompanied by Pat Lee, the music will include: from the Renaissance Period, the composers; Gibbons, MonteVerdi, and Palastrina," Michigan City Messiah Secretary Howard Brenneman said. "From the Baroque Period, Bach. From the Classical and Romantic Periods; Haydn and Faure. Soloists on Faure’s Requiem will be Kim Jones and Bill Murray. And to close, a Contemporary piece by Tichelli, Let There be Rest."

There will just be a single performance of "A Sacred City" by Michigan City Messiah.

It's free and open to the public. Tickets are not required for the concert.

Michigan City Messiah aims to do tune-ups to practice throughout the year for its big annual show at Christmastime.

"This is our second year of presenting another concert to balance the 57 Christmas performances of The Messiah. Last year we tried to keep the momentum going that had been stifled during the COVID-19 restrictions with our first Spring Concert," Brenneman said. "This performance helps keep our chorus singing and continues providing our community with quality music. Please join us."

There is no charge but donations will be accepted.

For more information, visit MCMessiah.com.

