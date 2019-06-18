Michigan City Pride Fest to feature music, beer, BBQ and drag show

Michigan City PFLAG will host the lakefront city's second annual Pride festival later this month.
Michigan City Pride Fest will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. June 29 at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater at 115 Lake Shore Drive in Michigan City.
The family-friendly event will feature many genres of live music, a Zumba class and food and drink from Smokey G’s BBQ, Blue Chip, Lulu’s Licks, Burn ‘Em Brewing, and other vendors. A drag show will close out the night.
In addition to fun and festivity, the annual "celebration of diversity, acceptance, love and family" also will feature a strong educational component.
"Keeping congruent with PFLAG’s mission of education and advocacy many non-profit vendors will be on site offering insight and educational materials on topics such as health screenings, mental health awareness and suicide prevention," Michigan City PFLAG said in a press release. "MCHS LGBTQ Club and Krueger Diversity Club will be providing children’s games and entertainment. PFLAG will also be selling Michigan City Pride-branded merchandise to help fund next year’s Pride Fest."
Michigan City Pride Fest will be followed with an after-party from 10 to 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fiddlehead restaurant downtown with a band, DJ, drink specials and beer truck dancing. After-party attendees are encouraged to "dress to impress – think pink."
Then on July 13, Northwest Indiana Pride will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Highland Fieldhouse and Banquet Hall at 2450 Lincoln St. in Highland. It's billed as "a family-friendly, LGBTQ+ supportive event celebrating diversity and inclusion in the Northwest Indiana region." PFLAG Crown Point and LGBTQ Northwest Indiana are organizing the festival, which will be followed by a 21+ after party from 8 p.m. to midnight.
For more information on Michigan City Pride Fest, visit mcpridefest.com. For more information on Northwest Indiana Pride, emailinfo@nwi-pride.org.