Mick Foley, Andy Dick and Pauly Shore to perform at Hobart Art Theatre this fall

The Hobart Art Theatre has reopened and is booking shows for later this year.

The historic art deco movie theater at 230 Main St. in Hobart has scheduled a series of comedians, "Rocky Horror Picture Show" screenings, and cover bands, starting with tributes to Ozzy, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest at 8 p.m. Friday.

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Kattan, who was originally slated to perform there on April 15 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, was rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. Tickets to see the manic, hyperkinetic star of "A Night at the Roxbury" and "Monkeybone" cost $20 to $35.

Then at 7 p.m. Sept. 24, hardcore wrestling legend Mick Foley, who The Undertaker famously choke-slammed off the roof of the cell in a Hell in the Cell match and who also lost part of his ear when squaring off against Big Van Vader in the wrestling ring, will share tales from his long and storied career.

Foley, a champion in WWF, WCW, ECW and TNA, is a New York Times bestselling author who wrestled under the Mankind, Dude Love and Cactus Jack personas. He was known for his hardcore wrestling style in which he sacrificed his body through dangerous bumps. Tickets are $25 to $50.