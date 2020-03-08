'Middletown' looks at lives, loves, problems of ordinary people

It's probably been awhile since Region pop culture and TV fans have heard much about Sandy Duncan, Donny Most and Adrian Zmed.
Duncan, known for a variety of TV work and her role as "Peter Pan," Most, aka Ralph Malph from "Happy Days" and Zmed, known for his roles in "T.J. Hooker" and "Grease 2," are starring, along with actress Kate Buddeke, in "Middletown" at Chicago's Apollo Theater.
"Middletown," written by Dan Clancy, looks at the lives, friendships and relationship struggles of two couples. It's a production that plays out in stripped-down fashion with the actors reading from scripts while standing at podiums. The production "Love Letters," by A. R. Gurney, is also presented in this fashion and stars characters who read from scripts.
For Sandy Duncan, acting in "Middletown" is akin to storytelling.
"I love that," Duncan said, adding her family was big into storytelling.
The actress said "Middletown" is a little different from the way "Love Letters" is done.
"I've done 'Love Letters' and you never look at each other...We look at each other (in this show)."
Duncan, who plays the wife of Zmed's character, said the play and all the emotions conjured up in it are fairly universal to audience members.
"A lot of things happen to all of us in life. And a lot of things happen to these people that we can relate to," Duncan said.
Duncan said her agent was contacted by the people involved with the production around Thanksgiving last year and asked if she'd be willing to do the show. She said she's happy performing in the play for its month-long stay in Chicago.
"I love Chicago," Duncan said. "It's a smart theater town. Chicago has very responsive and supportive audiences."
Donny Most, who plays the husband to actress Kate Buddeke's character, also said it's rewarding performing in "Middletown."
"I'm really enjoying the play. It is a beautifully written piece with nice roles for actors," Most said. "I love working with the rest of the cast."
While this is Most's first time working with Duncan, he said he's known Chicago native Adrian Zmed "a long time."
The concept of reading scripts to tell the story in "Middletown," Most said, works very well.
"It helps to bring the audience into the story without all the other bells and whistles of scenery, props and sets," Most said.
While Duncan has spent a great deal of time on television through the years and enjoyed it, she said there's something about live theater work that's special.
"Theater is my first love. I'm a theater rat," she said. "There's a certain magic (with theater)."
When it comes to the auditioning process, however, Duncan said, that's really not her thing and she doesn't feel comfortable auditioning.
"I can't audition. I've only had 15 auditions in my life...I don't understand the auditioning process," she said. She feels the auditioning process doesn't really present people in a positive way.
"But some actors audition beautifully," she said. That's not the case with her, though, Duncan said.
Television, film and theater work have been good for Most.
"Each has their challenges but I find it very natural to cross between them," he said. "There's nothing like a live audience, though."
Most said he's always been interested in live theater.
"I've gone back and forth a lot between TV, film and theater. I enjoy them all very much," Most said. Most is also a singer and director.
About his "Happy Days" experience, Most said he was honored to have been on a show that has meant so much to so many people.
"The people I worked with were a great, great group. We were like family," Most said. He added many fans of the show that he meets often tell him about their heartwarming memories of the hit series and what it meant to them.
"Some people get emotional," he said, adding it's gratifying to know the show had such an impact on people.
Both Duncan and Most said they're grateful to be able to spend time in Chicago working on "Middletown." During the Chicago engagement of the show, the cast will have Talkback Sessions on March 8 and 19, which are free and open to the public.
