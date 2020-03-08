'Middletown' looks at lives, loves, problems of ordinary people

"Theater is my first love. I'm a theater rat," she said. "There's a certain magic (with theater)."

When it comes to the auditioning process, however, Duncan said, that's really not her thing and she doesn't feel comfortable auditioning.

"I can't audition. I've only had 15 auditions in my life...I don't understand the auditioning process," she said. She feels the auditioning process doesn't really present people in a positive way.

"But some actors audition beautifully," she said. That's not the case with her, though, Duncan said.

Television, film and theater work have been good for Most.

"Each has their challenges but I find it very natural to cross between them," he said. "There's nothing like a live audience, though."

Most said he's always been interested in live theater.

"I've gone back and forth a lot between TV, film and theater. I enjoy them all very much," Most said. Most is also a singer and director.

About his "Happy Days" experience, Most said he was honored to have been on a show that has meant so much to so many people.