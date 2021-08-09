'Midsummer Dream' exhibit coming to Whiting

A new group exhibition at Studio 659 in downtown Whiting will showcase works of art by local artists that were inspired by dreams.

Arts Alive will hang "Midsummer Dream" at the recently reopened gallery at 1413 119th St. in Whiting. It opens Friday and runs through Sept. 18.

"Dreaming. ... entering your subconscious mind, what do you see, what do you feel, where do you go? Is it the world of possibilities filled with hope and fairy-like magic or do you walk in the fog of darkness, despair and misery?" Arts Alive said in a post online about the exhibit. "Whatever the case may be let us in and show us the world of your 'Midsummer Dream.'"

Exhibition curator Andjela Kovacevic, an active member of Arts Alive who received her arts education in Europe, selected pieces from area artists that focus on the dream world. The show will feature paintings, drawings, graphic design, photographs, sculptures, fabric work, metalwork and other artistic mediums.

"The exhibit is inspired by dreams of all kinds," she said. "It's an eclectic collection of different artworks in different styles from different years. It includes artwork from Europe and all over the United States, including veterans of design communities and students with the Art Institute of Chicago."