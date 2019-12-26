Midwest Express Clinic gives back during holiday season

Midwest Express Clinic, a local chain of urgent care clinics in Crown Point, Hammond, Munster, Dyer and Schererville, has been been giving back during the holiday season.
The urgent chain gave free Christmas gifts for kids, free B12 shots for parents, and free food for everyone at a community event at the North Township Trustee office in Hammond just before Christmas. Santa was there for pose for pictures. Its staff also volunteered at the 25th annual Feed the Hungry event in Gary on Christmas Eve, providing free hot meals to the homeless.
“We thrive on giving back to the community,” Midwest Express Clinic Operations Manager Kate Cunningham said. “Without the community's support and them choosing to come to Midwest Express Clinic, there wouldn't be a Midwest Express Clinic. That's why we’re so involved and really do love to give back.”
Midwest Express Clinic also recently helped the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children pack 14,472 meals for needy children in Haiti and spent some of the holiday season serving meals to residents at Pacific Garden Mission, a homeless center on the South Side of Chicago.
Staff collected gifts for Toys for Tots, packed medical supplies for Project CURE to be sent to developing counties, and donated food for the homeless for South Suburban PADS. Nurse Practitioner Jessica Borst helped lined up more than 100 donations of clothing, shoes, sleeping bags, blankets, gift cards for food, coats, and toiletries for homeless shelters.
"We feel like working with charities and nonprofits is just part of the care we provide. We want to invest in the communities we're in and see them thrive. We want to be a good neighbor," Cunningham said. "It's also important to us that we do our part to help national and international causes, too."
The Midwest Express Clinic chain plans to soon open a sixth location in Merrillville.
For more information, visit midwestexpressclinic.com.
