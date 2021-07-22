Midwest Rail Rangers resume educational programs on South Shore Line trains

The Midwest Rail Rangers have resumed onboard educational classes about the South Shore Line after a 15-month hiatus.

The nonprofit has interpretive guides who provide free history lessons on South Shore Line trains that run between Chicago and South Bend.

Since 2017, the Midwest Rail Rangers have been giving free public talks about Chicago trivia, the Region's steel mills, the scenic Indiana Dunes and the agriculture in LaPorte and St. Joseph counties.

"Our 501(c)(3) non-profit organization provides free historical programs aboard South Shore Line trains between Chicago and South Bend via Hammond, Gary, Dune Park, and Michigan City," Midwest Rain Rangers President Robert Tabern said. "We have a lot of people who like to come join us."

On Thursdays, the Midwest Rail Rangers host programs on the eastbound Train #7 that leaves the Millennium Station stop in Chicago at 8:45 a.m. and on the westbound Train #18 that departs the Airport Station stop in South Bend at 12:49 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

On Saturday and Sunday, programs take place on the eastbound Train #503 that leaves Chicago-Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and on the westbound Train #506 departs South Bend-Airport Station at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.